Fatalities from coronavirus in KP touch 209 mark

PESHAWAR: At least 15 more people lost lives to coronavirus in the last two days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 457 people tested positive for the fatal virus in the province.

With the latest deaths, the fatalities from coronavirus in KP has reached 209, the highest in the country, while the total number of positive cases climbed to 3,956.On Thursday, six people lost lives of whom four belonged to Peshawar and the remaining two were from the Malakand and Mansehra districts.

Peshawar is usually the most affected place in the province. Of the 244 people who tested positive 115 were from the provincial capital. Other districts, including Swat, reported 32 positive cases, Malakand 20, Charsadda 13, Mardan 12, Bajaur 8, Buner 7, Bannu 5, Lower Dir 4, and two cases each were reported from Tank, Kohat, Orakzai, Kurram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

After the Peshawar Division, where 139 people have lost lives and 1586 tested positive so far, Malakand Division is the second place in KP with the highest human losses and positive cases. In the Malakand Division, 31 people have lost lives so far as a result of Covid-19 and 932 people tested positive. The Mardan Division that comprises only two districts in the list of the Health Department, Mardan and Swabi, 15 people have died thus far from the fatal virus. It has reported 261 positive cases to date.

On Wednesday, nine people had lost lives in KP and 213 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. Among them, six people had died in Peshawar, and one each in Mardan, Swabi and Malakand district. The fatality rate in Pakistan is 2.34 of confirmed cases, 24,073 and 564 deaths. And the case fatality rate in KP is 5.28, the highest in the country, of confirmed cases, 3,956, and 209 deaths, also the highest in the country.The situation in Peshawar is still alarming as the CFR in Peshawar is 8.13, the most high in any city of Pakistan, with confirmed cases, 1586, and 129 deaths, the highest in the province.