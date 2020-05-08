Three corona patients among five die in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Five people, including three corona patients, died in the Nishtar Hospital isolation ward on Thursday. Three corona patients, who died, are Bilal, 37, Muhammad Irfan, 38, and Irshad Bibi, 45. They belonged to Multan.

Two corona negative patients, who died in the hospital, are Matiur Rehman, 50, of Multan and Shamshad Bibi, 30, of Muzaffargarh. The doctors could not establish the cause of their death and they were waiting for their laboratory reports to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Nishtar Hospital received blood screening reports 29 corona suspects. Of them, eight tested positive. Meanwhile, eight more persons were discharged from the Multan quarantine centre after recovery.