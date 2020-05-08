14 staffers of Dir hospital test positive for corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: More than one dozen health department staff of the District Headquarters Hospital in Upper Dir district have tested positive for Covid-19, sources in the health department said.The sources said that the screening and simples of more than 50 suspected health staff had been taken a few days ago. They said that on Thursday reports of 14 of them were declared positive. The sources said that doctors, paramedical and nurses were among those affected by the virus.