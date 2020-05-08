Governor Sarwar seeks world help to stop atrocities in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that RSS and Narendra Modi are two sides of the same coin for being enemies of minorities. He was speaking to a delegation led by Pir Syed Nazim Husain Shah at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

The precarious situation of minorities in India demands immediate notice by the comity of nations otherwise peace in the region will be destroyed, he stressed. India should know well that any of its misadventures against Pakistan would be responded with full force and added that Pakistan would continue standing with the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir. The governor also chided India for its conspiracy of torturing and killing Muslims while levelling charges of spreading coronavirus.

The governor said the RSS and Narendra Modi were busy in the genocide of minorities. He said renowned Indian writer Arundhati Roy and other human rights activists in India were compelled to say that the Indian government in collaboration with the RSS was planning to fan hatred among majority Hindus and minority Muslims. He said Narendra Modi had proved himself as anti-humanity and all minorities in India were unsafe. Since the Indian government was trying Muslims’ genocide, the governor said it was high time that the UN and other international organisations should speak up and stop inhumane activities in India.

The governor said the Indian armed forces were also committing terrorism in Held Kashmir as several Muslims were being martyred on daily basis. He said the Indian government had also turned the Kashmir valley into a jail with the imposition of curfew.