Grim economic data shows devastating impact of virus

LONDON: Evidence mounted of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday as hard-hit Europe moved to further ease lockdown measures that ground its economies to a halt.

Germany and France reported major slumps in industrial production and Britain said its economic output would plummet by 14 percent this year. The United States was also expected to announce new jobless figures on Thursday showing millions more out of work.

Governments around the world are under immense pressure to ease the economic pain caused by measures to stop the virus, which has claimed more than 263,000 lives and left half of humanity under some form of lockdown.

Some European nations are now cautiously easing restrictions in the hopes of stabilising their reeling economies, with some shops and schools re-opening and even Germany's Bundesliga football league to resume on May 15, though without spectators.

US President Donald Trump is also pushing for lockdown measures to be lifted, while engaging in a war of words with China that saw him claim the pandemic was a worse "attack" on the United States than Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

But experts have warned that social distancing will remain necessary until a vaccine is developed -- and governments are keen to avoid a devastating second wave of infections. The British government was on Thursday reviewing lockdown measures, with a partial easing expected to be announced this weekend.

The easing has already begun in Germany, Europe's largest economy, while on May 11 France is due to start emerging from a lockdown that began in mid-March, with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to announce on Thursday how this initial de-confinement will take shape.

Many Europeans are anxious to get back to work, like Elena Isaac, a restaurant owner in Cyprus´s now-empty beach resort of Ayia Napa. "You can't survive with no tourists... It is impossible," she told AFP, as nearby residents enjoyed the loosening of a six-week lockdown with swims in the Mediterranean.

Economists have been warning for weeks that the pandemic will lead to a global economic downturn not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s and new data is bringing the impact into sharper focus.

The Bank of England said the economic output of Britain -- which has the second-highest number of deaths in the world -- was set to crash 14 percent this year.

The forecast came a day after the European Union warned of a 7.7-percent eurozone contraction in 2020. Industrial production in Germany fell by 9.2 percent month-on-month in March, official figures showed Thursday, the worst fall since the manufacturing output data series was started in 1991.

The slump in France was even greater with industrial output dropping by 16.2 percent in March on a monthly basis. Airlines and travel are among the sectors worst hit by the pandemic, with flights grounded worldwide and social distancing measures severely limiting leisure and business trips.

The World Tourism Organization said Thursday that the number of international tourist arrivals will plunge by 60 to 80 percent in 2020 because of the pandemic. Most of Europe has seen a significant drop in the number of new infections and deaths from the virus, though in Russia cases are on the rise and on Thursday it reported another record increase with more than 11,000 new infections.

The United States remains the hardest-hit country -- with more than 1.2 million cases and over 73,000 deaths -- but Trump has said it is crucial to re-open the shuttered economy.