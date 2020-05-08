close
Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

OGDCL suspends its activities at oil field

May 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has decided to suspend its activities at its Rajian Oil Field Chakwal after three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.According to detail, Chakwal District Administration has sealed the Rajian Oil Field of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) located here at Mulhal Mughlan District Chakwal after three employees of field test positive for COVID-19.

