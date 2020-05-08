Iraq gets new govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: Iraqi premier Mustafa Kadhemi formally took office early Thursday after parliament approved his cabinet line-up, taking the reins amid a staggering economic crisis, a health pandemic and the spectre of renewed protests.
Observing social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, lawmakers gathered at parliament in masks and gloves around 9:00pm local time, but the vote was delayed for hours to make last-minute edits to ministerial posts. MPs approved 15 ministers out of a prospective 22-seat cabinet, with seven ministries -- including the key oil and foreign affairs positions -- still empty as political parties squabble over shares.
Kadhemi, the 53-year-old former head of the respected National Intelligence Service (INIS), was nominated by President Barham Saleh on April 9 -- the third attempt to replace outgoing premier Adel Abdel Mahdi. Abdel Mahdi, 77, resigned late last year following months of protests decrying rampant corruption, unemployment and a political class seen as beholden to neighbouring Iran. He became the first premier to step down since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.