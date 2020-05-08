Self-sterilisation gates installed in Grand Mosque

JEDDAH: Sophisticated self-sterilisation gates have been launched in the Holy Mosque in Makkah as part of precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus, the Saudi news agency SPA has reported.

The gates, installed at the entrances of the mosque, spray disinfectants and are fitted with thermal cameras to check temperatures of entrants at the distance of six metres.

The gates are also equipped with smart screens displaying temperatures of several persons at the same time as well as surveillance monitors.

Everyone entering the mosque have to go through the gates which have disinfectant storing units.The gates themselves are to be regularly sterilised after use, according to SPA. Other precautions already in place in the Holy Mosque include checking those entering the site, installing thermal cameras and enforcing social distancing.