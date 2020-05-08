Millions at risk from known diseases as focus shifts to Covid-19

PARIS: As COVID-19 deaths climb ever higher in Europe and the United States, millions of lives are at risk in developing nations where lockdowns and overwhelmed medical systems are disrupting vital testing, vaccination and treatment for other killer diseases.

The pandemic has seen unprecedented social distancing measures, with billions confined to their homes in a bid to stem the viral spread. Schools, businesses and public spaces have been shuttered en masse. It has also fuelled unparallelled economic stimuli from governments and research funding to develop COVID-19 treatments and — the holy grail — a vaccine. But while the world is focused on the novel coronavirus, other infectious diseases continue to kill millions of humans, many of them children. Health experts warn that the COVID-19 pandemic is already denying untold numbers of patients treatment for illnesses such as tuberculosis, pneumonia and malaria. The United Nation´s child care programme UNICEF said last month that 117 million children were now at risk of contracting measles as vaccination programmes are suspended. “In some places routine services have been suspended also because the health systems are so stretched, all resources are being diverted to the COVID response,” Robin Nandy, head of UNICEF´s immunisation programme, told AFP. “Countries want to limit the contact of health people with potential patients, and this has an impact on vaccination coverage. Measles killed more than 140,000 people in 2018, the vast majority aged under five.

More than 2,500 children die every day from pneumonia — a bacterial infection treated with effective drugs that cost pennies. That´s more than 800,000 preventable child deaths a year, studies have shown. In Nigeria, where pneumonia is the leading cause of under-five mortality, fears are growing that COVID-19 is already keeping infants from accessing live-saving interventions. “We see a lot of children coming to clinics having respiratory problems and the issue is with diagnosis and treatment,” said Sanjana Bhardwaj, UNICEF chief of health in Nigeria. “Another challenge is we do not have oxygen available across the country for children.

And that was before the onset of COVID-19, a disease where treatment often requires placing patients on ventilators of oxygen. “I´ve been having sleepless nights for more than a decade (about a pandemic),” Bhardwaj told AFP. “When you´re at the frontline and you go into communities and see the healthcare there you just get scared.

The Democratic Republic of Congo was suffering from multiple disease outbreaks even before COVID-19. A measles epidemic there has killed more than 6,000 people — again, mostly children — since the start of 2019. Malaria is a constant menace for infants in DR Congo and kills around 13,000 people there annually. And last month the World Health Organization was forced to delay an announcement heralding the end of the country´s Ebola crisis as new cases were discovered. “We already had significant morbidities such as malaria that was a huge problem, as well as malnutrition which really impacts children´s lives,” Alex Mutanganyi, Save The Children´s COVID-19 response coordinator in the country, told AFP. “COVID-19 has just increased the threats that always existed.