Catholics to return to Italy’s churches under new rules

ROME: Catholics will be able to attend masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals in Italian churches from May 18, provided they abide by a series of anti-coronavirus rules, the government said Thursday.

All public religious ceremonies were cancelled when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in early March over a pandemic that has since killed nearly 30,000 people, according to Italy´s official toll. The faithful will have to wear masks and sit or stand well spaced out, according to rules drawn up and approved by a scientific committee. In addition, holy water fonts where the faithful traditionally dip their fingers before making the sign of the cross on their forehead, will be dry and there will be no exchanging the sign of peace, which normally involves shaking hands with the people close by. The most delicate issue from a hygiene point of view will be the distribution of the communion wafer.