Top Philippine broadcaster fights govt-ordered shutdown

MANILA: Top Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a government-ordered shutdown that it says is a blow to press freedom. The network argued in a filing to the nation´s top court that Tuesday´s shutdown was improper and deprives Filipinos of much-needed information during the coronavirus pandemic. “The (cease and desist order)... violates the right of the public to information, and is necessarily a curtailment of the freedom of speech and of the press,” lawyers for the media conglomerate argued. ABS-CBN was forced off the air over a stalled renewal of its operating license, which President Rodrigo Duterte had repeatedly pledged to block. Duterte had regularly targeted the media powerhouse with accusations that it had failed to air his ads during the 2016 presidential election despite accepting payment to do so. It had appeared the broadcaster would get its renewal after publicly apologising to Duterte earlier this year.