Mayor asks Sindh govt to open businesses under SOPs

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has demanded of the Sindh government to open businesses and devise a comprehensive policy to resolve the problems of the traders and shopkeepers.

Talking to a delegation of traders on Thursday, Akhtar said Karachi was the economical hub of Pakistan and if the lockdown continued without any strategy, the situation would aggravate.

KMC senior director coordination Masood Alam, director state Abdul Qayyum and other officials were present on the occasion. The mayor said the country’s economy had been badly affected due to the ban on commercial activities, the traders would have businesses of billions of rupees on the eve of Ramazan and Eid every year.

"The financial crisis is getting worse with the continuous closure of the markets and the shopping malls,” he said, adding that the traders should be allowed to carry out their businesses under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“The traders are ready to implement the SOPs set by the government. Why are they being denied to reopen their businesses,” he asked.

The mayor said daily-wage earners had been hit hard in the current circumstances as they were facing hardships to feed their families. He said the lockdown was being eased across the world for providing opportunities to the people who went jobless.

"Karachi's economy is being deliberately paralysed which is tantamount to damaging the country’ economy," he said.

Akhtar said the COVID-19 issue should not be politicised and that all stakeholders should devise a policy to save the economy.

In the meeting, the traders said they were not in a position to pay salaries to the employees due to the closure of businesses. "Even we are facing hardships to feed our families. How could we pay salaries to our employees?” they lamented.

They said the markets were closed forcefully and now they were not allowed to reopen them. They said they were fully ready to implement the SOPs set by the government, suggesting that markets should be opened on the pattern of banks and other offices.

They were of the view that traders were being discriminated as they were on the verge of bankruptcy.

The mayor said he fully endorsed the traders' demands and had asked the provincial government to open markets with SOPs at the earliest.