AVLC busts gang of motorcycle lifters in Baldia Town

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters during a raid in the Baldia Town locality on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the cell, the AVLC Baldia arrested a gang of four habitual motorcycle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The spokesperson said the arrested suspects were members of the notorious Khokar Group of motorcycle lifters and were especially active in Baldia Town.

The suspects used to steal motorcycles at the time of Iftar, the AVLC spokesperson said, adding that that they could be seen stealing motorcycles in CCTV footage obtained by AVLC officials.

The spokesperson said the AVLC nabbed the gang when the suspects were trying to steal a motorcycle shortly before Iftar. The gang allegedly sold stolen motorcycles in Khuzdar, Balochistan and while transporting the motorcycles to Balochistan, they would take children on them to avoid suspicion.

The suspects, who are related to each other, have been identified as Danish, son of Iqbal, Usman, son of Aslam, Shahzaib, son of Abdul Jabbar, and Ali Nawaz, son of Barat Khan. They are allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles in the limits of different police stations, including the Shershah, Docks and Madina Colony police stations. Efforts are under way for the arrests of their accomplices.

Separately, the AVLC North Nazimabad arrested a gang leader and notorious motorcycle snatcher and recovered a stolen motorcycle and pistol from his possession.

The AVLC spokesperson said the suspect, Niaz Ahmed, alias Ustaad, son of Maula Bakhsh, was a habitual motorcycle snatcher and had snatched motorcycles in the areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Jamshed Quarters, Saddar, Nazimabad and Nagan Chowrangi with his accomplices who hailed from Khuzdar, including Asim Brohi, Ghulam Nabi, alias Syed Gul, Ashraf, Muhammad Ali, alias Battery, and Jumman, alias Babu.

The police had tried to arrest him two months ago as well but he managed to flee the scene while his accomplice Ali, alias Battery, was arrested. He sold snatched motorcycles in Khuzdar, Baluchistan, the spokesperson said, adding that he had been arrested twice earlier. He was also wanted by the Super Market and Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police.