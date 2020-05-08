Four cops suspended for forcibly taking watermelon from fruit vendor

Four policemen were suspended amd a departmental inquiry was initiated against them after a video went viral on social media, showing the cops forcibly taking a watermelon from a fruit vendor in District Central.

District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao took notice of the video and suspended the four policemen of the Jauharabad police station. A departmental inquiry has been initiated and an investigation is continuing.

Motorcyclist dies

A motorcyclist lost his life in a road accident on Mauripur Road.

According to the Kalri police, the accident took place when a speedy trailer hit the motorcycle, injuring him critically. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the man to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 30-year-old Bilal, son of Yousuf. He was a resident of Baldia Town.