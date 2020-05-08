close
Fri May 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Four cops suspended for forcibly taking watermelon from fruit vendor

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Four policemen were suspended amd a departmental inquiry was initiated against them after a video went viral on social media, showing the cops forcibly taking a watermelon from a fruit vendor in District Central.

District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao took notice of the video and suspended the four policemen of the Jauharabad police station. A departmental inquiry has been initiated and an investigation is continuing.

Motorcyclist dies

A motorcyclist lost his life in a road accident on Mauripur Road.

According to the Kalri police, the accident took place when a speedy trailer hit the motorcycle, injuring him critically. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the man to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 30-year-old Bilal, son of Yousuf. He was a resident of Baldia Town.

