JI to start campaign against sacking of workers

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to start a protest campaign against the sacking of hundreds of workers from various textile mills and factories in the Landhi and Bin Qasim industrial areas during the lockdown.

Ikramullah, a JI leader in Landhi Industrial Area, said that defying the government orders, textile mills and factories had sacked hundreds of people during the lockdown.

On March 24, the Sindh government had announced through a notification that all the workers of non-essential services would be granted paid leaves during the lockdown and no one would be laid off during the period.

The JI has planned a campaign against the firing of workers and its first protest would be held on Saturday (tomorrow) outside the gate of a textile mill in Landhi Industrial Area.

“It is the Sindh government’s responsibility to ensure that the labourers get paid leave and the sacking of workers by factories is stopped,” said Ikramullah. He demanded that the provincial government press the factories and textile mills to cancel the sacking of workers and pay them during the lockdown leaves.

He said daily-wage workers and those who were working with contractors or third-party contractors were the most affected segment because of the lockdown. He lamented that due to the lockdown and social distancing, workers could not even protest for their rights.

The JI leader also asked the labour groups and civil society activists to participate in the Saturday protest to show solidarity with the workers.

A day earlier, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman had demanded of the Sindh government to reopen trade as ruling parties have also joined traders in their demand to reopen their businesses.

The JI Karachi chief, while talking to The News on Wednesday, said people were starving. Despite the differences between the Sindh government and the Centre, it was a humanitarian issue and the provincial government should take this matter seriously.