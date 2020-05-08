Do not forcibly take COVID-19 patients to isolation centres if they want to stay home, govt tells law enforcers

In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the province, the government of Sindh has issued an advisory for law enforcement agencies and other departments.

The advisory reads that the government felt the need for issuing more directives to the LEAs and healthcare providers as with each passing day, more and more people were contracting the novel coronavirus and many of them had to be shifted to hospitals or field isolation centres where they and their relatives were facing inconvenience.

“Every COVID-19 positive case shall be at his/her liberty to be isolated either at home or isolation centre. None shall be forcefully shifted to an isolation centre, if proper space is available in his or her residence and the patient or the family members agree to his or her home isolation,” reads the advisory.

It adds that if the COVID-19 positive patients chose to stay at home, they were bound to strictly observe the SOPs explained by the healthcare providers for home isolation, and in case of any violation that exposed the community to the infection, such patients would be shifted to an isolation centre.

Police chief takes notice

Meanwhile, the Karachi police chief, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, has taken notice of complaints from citizens against cops asking for death certificates for burial.

Additional IG Memon said that it had come to his knowledge that police in the city had been involved in granting no-objection certificates (NOCs) for burials in the graveyards within their respective jurisdiction.

He added that police were also asking the bereaved family members to furnish death certificates of the deceased persons before their burial so to grant the NOC for the purpose.

He clarified that the police had no business to issue NOCs in the case of natural death of any person and they were also not authorised to demand death certificates in such cases. He asked all the SSPs in Karachi to direct the station house officers of police stations in their respective jurisdictions to immediately discontinue such practices.

The city police chief said the police could only be involved in the burial process whenever it got intimation from the relevant deputy commissioner or the provincial health department that someone had died of COVID-19.

A few days back, a video clip had gone viral on social media, in which the caretaker of a graveyard in Karachi could be seen demanding the police’s NOC before a burial.