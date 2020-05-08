Nestlé Pakistan partners with leading NGOs to support COVID-19 affectees

LAHORE: As part of its PKR 100 million commitment to support vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nestlé Pakistan has partnered with leading non-governmental organizations Akhuwat, Saylani Welfare International Trust, Shahid Afridi Foundation, Salman Sufi Foundation and RIZQ to support them in their relief activities.

Nestlé Pakistan’s product donation towards government and non-government organisations, includes 4 million servings of milk, iron fortified dairy products, baby cereals, water and juices, to be incorporated in ration bags prepared in response to COVID-19 emergency appeals for deserving people across Pakistan.

Talking about the efforts, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “We will be mobilizing relief to food-delivery organizations serving vulnerable families, in the form of product donations to meet the nutritional needs of both affectees and frontline workers during these times.”

“We are glad to have partnered with leading non-profit organisations to support the nation in this time of need,” he added.

Acknowledging Nestlé’s support, Dr. Amjad Saqib, CEO Akhuwat said, “The whole nation is standing together to fight the crisis caused by COVID-19, we are honoured that Nestlé Pakistan has come forward and contributed its products to the ration bags distributed by Akhuwat. We are thankful to Nestle for their role in reducing the difficulties of people in this crisis, this is how nations are built.”***