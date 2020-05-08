CPLC deputy chief sets up free COVID-19 screening camp for cops

Appreciating the police personnel who are on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC)’s deputy chief, Murad Soni, has set up a free COVID-19 screening camp for the cops in various zones across the province.

Soni, who is also a known philanthropist, said in his personal capacity, he had not only set up free COVID-19 camps for the police personnel in all police zones but also provided sanitisers, safety masks, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in various phases.

In the past few days, Soni said, he had arranged a free COVID-19 screening campaign for the cops. Dr. Sikandar Shaikh from the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases and his team conducted the screening.

With the support of Dr Farhan Essa from the Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre, Soni said he had also arranged testing and screening for various infectious diseases for the police personnel in two zones of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas ranges

In the first phase, he added, 8,500 bottles of sanitisers were distributed among the law enforcement personnel who were performing duties on the roads.

In the second phase, he added, he distributed 800 bags of ration to the family of martyred police personnel, and in the third phase, he donated PPE kits and masks for the personnel to the Sindh police chief.

A safety awareness protocol session was also organised for police personnel from across the city for three days at the Sindh Scouts Auditorium, he said.