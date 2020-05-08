Shia groups decry Sindh govt’s decision to ban Yaum-e-Ali processions

Shia organisations on Thursday demanded that the Sindh government immediately withdraw its notification for banning religious gatherings on Yaum-e-Ali and said they would hold mourning congregations and processions on Ramazan 21 following the standard operating procedure (SOP), which President Arif Alvi and religious scholars had agreed on in a meeting in Islamabad last month.

On April 28, the Sindh home department had issued a notification and banned the Yaum-e-Ali processions, Mehfil-e-Shabeena and all other Majalis or religious gatherings, rallies and activities that are not deemed Farz (obligatory) during the ongoing holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing at a news conference at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, various Shia leaders, including Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan President Allama Syed Razi Jaffer Naqvi, Shia Ulema Council Sindh President Allama Nazir Iqbal Naqvi, Zakirin-e-Imamia chief Allama Nisar Ahmed Qalandri and Dr Saiyed Hasan Arif, a procession permit holder, said the Sindh government needed to revisit the selective ban on the Azadari congregations because of its discriminatory nature and unfairness.

They said an agreement has already been reached between the federal government and religious scholars of all the sects that allowed all religious congregations, including Friday prayers, Taraweeh and Yaum-e-Ali processions, after following the 20-point SOP.

“Shia scholars have already limited their congregations to support the government’s efforts to limit the coronavirus spread. However, the Sindh government has intentionally issued a notification that was not signed by an authorised official about banning the Yaum-e-Ali congregation,” said Jaffer Naqvi. He remarked that the provincial government's act had hurt the emotions of millions of Shia Muslims.

He added that all Shia groups, religious scholars, Zakireen and scouts organisations had agreed to hold the Yaum-e-Ali congregations after following the SOP finalised by the federal government.