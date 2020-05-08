Sindh witnesses highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours as 14 more die

Between Wednesday and Thursday, Sindh witnessed the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in 24 hours when 14 people, including two women, lost their lives due to the contagious viral disease.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Thursday. He said of the 14 new victims of the novel coronavirus, 12 died in Karachi and the other two passed away in Sukkur and Hyderabad.

“It is a sad day for us when 14 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in a single day in the province. Of them, 12 died at various health facilities in Karachi while one each passed away in Sukkur and Hyderabad,” the CM said, adding that with the 14 new deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 had reached 171 in the province.

“Though the death rate due to COVID-19 is merely 1.9 per cent, yet we are losing precious lives and we can control it if we all observe SOPs and guidelines of the experts in letter and spirit,” he remarked as he advised the people to adopt precautionary measures to prevent themselves and their families from contracting the disease.

Shah said the first case of coronavirus in Sindh was reported on February 26 and the first death occurred on March 19, 2020. “Today, on the 72nd day of the pandemic, we have 9,093 cases and from March 19 to May 7, which is a total of 49 days, coronavirus has claimed 171 lives. This is the situation I want to share with each and every individual living in the province so that they can assess where we are heading to and how we have to reshape our lives during the ongoing epidemic,” he said.

He explained that after conducting 3,534 tests, there were 453 new cases in Sindh. The total number of tests carried out in Sindh so far was 76,078, against which a total of 9,093 positive cases had been detected, he said. The CM stated that of 453 new cases, 335 belonged to Karachi. Of them, 91 cases were detected in District Central, 81 in District South, 69 in District East, 33 each in District Korangi and District Malir, and 28 in District West.

“We are increasing random tests at grocery and vegetable shops and this will help detect more cases of local spread,” he said.

About the other districts of Sindh, Shah said 35 more cases had been found in Larkana, 16 in Khairpur, 12 in Sukkur, nine in Hyderabad, eight in Kashmore and three in Sanghar.

He remarked that Larkana, Khairpur and Sukkur had witnessed a large number of cases of local transmission. “This is a serious situation and everyone has to understand the sensitivity of the issue, otherwise we won’t be able to control it.”

Shah said that 7,069 patients were currently under treatment, including 5,858 in home isolation, 683 at isolation centres and 528 at hospitals. He added that 87 patients were in a critical state, of them 14 were on ventilators.

About Pakistanis returning from abroad, he said so far 2,369 stranded Pakistanis had returned and they were all tested, after which 515 of them were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The CM said his government had developed 17 facilities with 4,688 beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients, adding that 1,224 patients had so far been admitted to those facilities.