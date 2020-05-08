25 doctors, paramedics test negative for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Some 25 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Surgical Unit-III, Allied Hospital, tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday. According to Allied Hospital sources, a panic spread when Dr Mubashar of surgical unit-III tested positive for coronavirus three days back. On the directives of Vice Chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, coronavirus tests of doctors, nurses and paramedics are conducted.