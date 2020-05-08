close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 8, 2020

25 doctors, paramedics test negative for coronavirus

Peshawar

A
APP
May 8, 2020

FAISALABAD: Some 25 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Surgical Unit-III, Allied Hospital, tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday. According to Allied Hospital sources, a panic spread when Dr Mubashar of surgical unit-III tested positive for coronavirus three days back. On the directives of Vice Chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, coronavirus tests of doctors, nurses and paramedics are conducted.

Latest News

More From Peshawar