Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

Eight profiteers arrested

Peshawar

MULTAN: The Price Control Magistrates Thursday arrested eight profiteers for selling commodities at higher rates on Thursday. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates raided across the district to ensure sale of commodities on government's announced rates. The prices control magistrates have checked 657 shops during the last 24 hours and found 125 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at higher rates. The price control magistrates have arrested five of them and imposed Rs 176,600 fine on others.

