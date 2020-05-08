Known Chitrali businessman, social worker Sadiq Amin passes away

PESHAWAR: A known businessman, executive member of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and social worker Sadiq Amin has passed away after a brief illness.

He was 54. His family members said that Sadiq Amin was shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital after he felt difficulty while breathing where he died late in the evening, apparently due to heart failure.

He left behind a widow, a son and three daughters. He was laid to rest in the graveyard at Wazirbagh. A large number of people attended his funeral. An LLB degree holder, Sadiq Amin never practised law but joined the business. As a businessman, he made name and fame as a leader of Chitrali Bazaar. Sadiq Amin was a committed social worker and was always busy extending help to all and sundry.

He would not only serve the people of Chitral but the other shop owners in Qissa Khwani Bazaar would also contact him to have their problems solved.

Though he was born in Peshawar and spent most of his life in the provincial capital, Sadiq Amin had a special love for his native Chitral district. He would often be seen staging protests to highlight issues facing Chitral. Associated with the Awami National Party (ANP), Sadiq Amin never used his political contacts for personal gains.

Several development projects were launched in Chitral during the ANP government due to his efforts but he never tried to take credit for the same. “Chitral is very backward area in term of development and we all should play our part in this regard,” he would say. He was seriously working for acquiring a piece of land for a graveyard for the people of Chitral in Peshawar as they have a good presence in the provincial metropolis.