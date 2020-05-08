close
Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

Seven gamblers arrested

Peshawar

May 8, 2020

SARGODHA: Police Thursday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 8,340 and five mobile phones from their possession. According to police spokesman, cantonment police arrested seven gamblers identified as Adnan Ahmed, Muhammad Ameen, Khaliqdad, M Wasim, Shamsh Tabreez, Adnan Aftab and Zubair Sarwar.

