Seven gamblers arrested

SARGODHA: Police Thursday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 8,340 and five mobile phones from their possession. According to police spokesman, cantonment police arrested seven gamblers identified as Adnan Ahmed, Muhammad Ameen, Khaliqdad, M Wasim, Shamsh Tabreez, Adnan Aftab and Zubair Sarwar.