ANP blasts govt for financial crisis in universities

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has said that historical and largest educational institutions in the province showed incompetency of the government.

He said that ANP during its term had established eight universities and had provided funds more than the institutions’ requirements to enable the universities to provide more facilities to students.

However, he said, the incumbent government was unable to provide sufficient funds to universities, which were unable to provide salaries to the employees now. He said that Islamia College University had borrowed money to pay salaries to the employees, which is a matter of concern. He feared that the universities would be forced to raise fee that would deprive youths of the opportunities of higher education. The ANP leader said that educational institutions were not business entities to be self-supporting, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to take care of the financial requirements of these institutions.

He said the government must ensure funding for education sector to ensure every child and young person has access to education. He said the raising tuition fees at these public institutions would eliminate the difference between public and for-profit entities and they would not be able to attract bright students.