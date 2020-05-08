TMA staffers seek risk allowance

MANSEHRA: The TMA employees have demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to pay them Covid-19 risk allowance as they were combating against the pandemic at frontline. “These are TMA’s employees who disposes of Covid-19 patients’ waste and disinfect quarantine centres putting their lives in danger but are still without financial assistance by government,” M Siddique, the chief sanitary inspector, told reporters here on Thursday. Flanked by a group of TMA employees, he said that though other professionals like doctors, nursing staff and paramedics were performing at quarantine centres and hospitals, TMA staff was also working parallel with them and many were quarantined with pandemic symptoms.