Body of girl recovered from water channel

SWABI: Body of a minor girl was recovered from a water channel here on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Speen Kani village of Tehsil Razaar and the cops of Parmuli Police Station reached there soon after knowing about the body.

The police officials and parents of the deceased said that the five-year-old girl Wajeeha Khan was killed by unidentified assailants and there were signs of torture on her body. The parents said the girl disappeared from home on Wednesday and they had no enmity with anyone. When contacted, District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Imran said there were signs of injuries on the body of the girl and they had taken DNA samples for further forensic analysis.

The body was shifted for autopsy to Kalu Khan Civil Hospital. Reports on social media said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had also taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry to know who were involved in the incident.