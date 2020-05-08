PTI announces office-bearers for Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Former opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahzada Gustasap and Taimur Saleem Khan Swati were selected as president and general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mansehra chapter, on Thursday. The governing body, which met with its president Ali Asghar Khan in the chair, notified Mansehra’s 14 office-bearers after developing consensus. According to notification, the former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan was notified as president while MPA Babar Saleem Swati’s younger brother Taimur Saleem Khan Swati as general secretary. Dr Ishfaque Tanoli was notified as senior vice-president, Waris Khan vice-president, Sardar Mohammad Saleem vice-president, Qasim Hussain additional general secretary, Israr Khan the finance secretary, Ibrar Hussain joint secretary and Aziz Bhatti as secretary information.