14 staffers of Dir hospital test positive for corona

DIR: More than one dozen health department staff of the District Headquarters Hospital in Upper Dir district have tested positive for Covid-19, sources in the health department said.

The sources said that the screening and simples of more than 50 suspected health staff had been taken a few days ago. They said that on Thursday reports of 14 of them were declared positive. The sources said that doctors, paramedical and nurses were among those affected by the virus. Focal person of the health department Upper Dir for coronavirus and deputy district health officer Dr Nazar Muhammad confirmed the positive cases of the health staff. He said that tests of the other suspected health staff members had been reported negative.

Dr Nazar Muhammad said that number of the Covid-19 patients had reached 119 in Upper Dir after the fresh cases. After the news of health department staff’s infection with coronavirus went viral on social media, people expressed their sympathies with the staff and also showed their concerns.