Students dismayed as British Council defers examinations

PESHAWAR: The British Council’s decision to defer examinations for International General Certificate for Secondary Education or O-Level and A-Level for private candidate till November 2020 has dismayed the students, their parents and private institutions.

The decision is against the initial decision taken by Cambridge on April 1, sources told The News. As per the decisions of the Cambridge, all private students will be treated the same way as school regular candidates and that all the grade awards will be based on evidence.

Evidence from tutors needs to be considered in the individual context. All the private students, as per the instruction of the Cambridge, submitted their assignments to coaching academies concerned, the sources said. The Cambridge in its detailed initial decision stated where a candidate has not been taught at the centre handling their entry, centres must carefully investigate what evidence of the candidate’s work can be obtained and authenticated.

The evidence from a candidate’s previous school is likely to be acceptable and the evidence from parents or from the candidates themselves should not be accepted, the Cambridge stated. It added that evidence from tutors needs to be considered in the individual context and heads of centre will be responsible for vouching for the authenticity of the evidence gathered about every candidate.Contrary to Cambridge’s decision, the British Council deferred the examinations till November, which would result in a waste of the complete academic year of the private students.

The council decided that it was unfortunately not in a position to provide predicted grades or rankings to follow the assessed grade process for IGCSE, ‘O’ level and AS level candidates as it does not deliver direct teaching to private candidates. The private candidates entered for IGCSE, O Level, and AS Level examinations will be automatically withdrawn by the British Council and their entries deferred to the November 2020 series, it decided. “We will contact you near the registration deadline for November 2020 to confirm you are happy to be entered for that series. There is no increase in June 2020 fees for students deferring their entry to November 2020,” the decision further stated. The decision has caused unrest for the private candidates and their parents. They have urged the authorities concerned to take up the issue with the British Council and get it reviewed. They reminded Education Minister Shafqat Mahmud of his commitment that that all the students — regular and private students — will be considered on a par for the examination.