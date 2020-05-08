Another patient loses battle against corona in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: A patient died of coronavirus in Lundkhawar area, while another infected person shifted to the isolation ward of District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan, in Takhtbhai tehsil on Thursday.

Officials said that Aftab Ali, a resident of Shahdhand in Lundkhawar area, has been suffering from chest pain and fever. They said that the patient had quarantined himself and was receiving medical treatment at his home.

However, his condition deteriorated after which he was shifted to the hospital where he lost the battle for life. Soon after his death, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Kachkol Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner, Takhtbhai, Zahid Kamal, along with a team of health and Tehsil Municipal Administration rushed to Shahdhand area and supervised the last rituals of funeral and burial of the deceased under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Also, one Gulzar infected by the viral infection was shifted to the isolation ward of the District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan.

Meanwhile, traders and shopkeepers in an emergency meeting demanded the government to announce a relief package for them as they had suffered huge losses owing to the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown. Speaking at the meeting, Aslat Khan, Hakim Umar Khitab, Jehanzeb Jiyala, Imtiaz Ahmad, Zarwali Khan and others said that their businesses had been closed for the last two months and they were empty handed to meet their daily domestic needs. The shopkeepers appealed the provincial government to announce a relief package so to compensate them for the losses.