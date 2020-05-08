Three more succumb to corona in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Three more patients, including a woman, died of coronavirus in Swat, taking the death toll to 17 in the district on Thursday. Also, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 275 after 22 more suspected patients reported positive for the viral infection in the district. A communique released by the health department said that 78 patients had recovered from the fast-spreading coronavirus so far.