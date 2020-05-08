close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Three more succumb to corona in Swat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

MINGORA: Three more patients, including a woman, died of coronavirus in Swat, taking the death toll to 17 in the district on Thursday. Also, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 275 after 22 more suspected patients reported positive for the viral infection in the district. A communique released by the health department said that 78 patients had recovered from the fast-spreading coronavirus so far.

Latest News

More From Peshawar