Fri May 08, 2020
Bureau report
May 8, 2020

Kidnapping foiled

Peshawar

Bureau report
May 8, 2020

PESHAWAR: Police foiled a bid to kidnap a local and arrested two alleged kidnappers on Thursday.

An official said that a police party during routine patrolling signaled a suspicious speedy car and chased it when it did not stop. Police intercepted the car and recovered one Mohammad Ibrahim, fastened with ropes in the vehicle. Two accused were arrested. It was known that Ibrahim was being kidnapped over a personal dispute.

