Fri May 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Youth dies in accident

Peshawar

BANNU: A youth was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a road mishap in Taji Kalla area in the limits of Ghoriwala Police Station in the district on Thursday.

The police said that Matiullah of Manjikhel village, Javed Khan and his five-year-old daughter Romina were riding a motorcycle when met an accident at Taji Kalla area in the precincts of Ghoriwala Police Station. As a result, the three riders sustained critical injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital where Matiullah succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

