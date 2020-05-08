Experts call for engaging microbiologists in fight against coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD: The Health professionals including paramedics and doctors are getting infected increasingly because they are not versed in handling pathogenic and infectious microorganisms, said experts on Thursday.

They said the microbiologists, especially virologists, immunologists and molecular biology biotechnologists were the right persons to deal with such outbreaks who should be added to the already exiting pool of doctors and paramedics. The Health experts, including Head of Community Medicine, Ayub Medical College, Professor Dr Salim Wazir & Assistant Professor Microbiology & Immunology Abbottabad University of Science & Technology (AUST), Dr Ayub Jadoon, said this while talking to The News here on Thursday.

Dr Salim Wazir said the whole country had to work together to control the Covid-19 pandemic. He said we need, doctors, nurses, paramedics and all the rest in good spirit and well protected to treat the patients. “In fact, public health experts have to lead at the federal, provincial & hospital levels. Virologists are required to supervise the PCR testing at this moment whereas virologists and immunologists would be required to examine the viruses & develop vaccines for the prevention of Covid-19 and antibodies for the treatment of the disease. At the moment there is an urgent need to employ molecular biology biotechnologists in all those places where PCR machines have been installed” he explained.

Dr Ayub Jadoon said there were demands from all corners about the personal protective equipment for the doctors and paramedics. But despite the provision of the PPEs, mortalities were increasing daily. He said infectious and non-infectious microorganisms subjects with specialisation in virology, bacteriology, mycology, parasitology, are studied well. Every student carries out complete research on the microbial dynamics of the selected pathogenic strains. The students work on the mutation in viruses. “During their research, they completely restrict themselves to the labs and deal with such viruses” he said and added that they are the professionals who study such viruses for more than eight to 10 years. The doctor said hundreds of microbiologists, bacteriologists and immunologists exist in the country. He said every hospital needs such professionals.

“The professionals can work together in a team in the hospitals and other diagnostic centres to minimise the loss and can very well handle the coronavirus patients in the wards. Similarly, they can also be useful in the departments where there is a chance of gathering of the people to guide the people properly and behave in a scientific way,” he concluded.