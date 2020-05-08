Support to artists promised

Islamabad:Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood expressed deep sorrow over the death of noted folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel. He telephones his family and talked to his brother Sukhdev and inquired about his two children, including Shambu Lal and Shubna Devi. "Krishan Lal has represented Pakistan all over the world and has been a symbol of diversity and cultural richness of Pakistan abroad.