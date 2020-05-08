2,096 City areas disinfected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday disinfected 2,096 places of the provincial capital by sprinkling chlorinated water. According to MCL spokesperson, squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns. An area of 45km was disinfected in the city.