Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

2,096 City areas disinfected

Lahore

May 8, 2020

LAHORE:Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday disinfected 2,096 places of the provincial capital by sprinkling chlorinated water. According to MCL spokesperson, squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns. An area of 45km was disinfected in the city.

