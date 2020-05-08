Concern for daily wage earners

LAHORE :Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said that the effects of the devastation of coronavirus on human beings are being felt in a horrific manner. The daily wage earners’ lives have ruined by the epidemic, he said, adding any amount from the Rs 200 billion package approved by the government has so far not reached a single worker.

He was of the view, in fact, the workers in the coming days will receive text messages rejecting their requests for financial assistance. He alleged the government is inefficient and incapable which could not formulate a strategy for the working class. He expressed these views during her conversation with his party workers through video link. The Barabri Party Pakistan chairman said Prime Minister Imran Khan does not live in reality but in his self-created virtual world of spiritualism. If Imran Khan’s priority was elimination of corruption, he would have caught the people sitting in his cabinet by now, Jawad Ahmad said.