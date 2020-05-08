Speedsters become nuisance for public

Islamabad: Two speedsters, apparently engaged in a racing competition, rammed into a car near the flower nurseries on Wednesday night, damaging the vehicle massively.

One wheeling and performance of stunts has become a common sight on the roads of Islamabad. The result of this youthful energy rush is most acutely felt by those becoming victims of this thrill act. These young stunt performers not only risk their own lives but also endanger the lives of motorists and bystanders for no fault of the latter.

Numerous road accidents are reported across the country, specifically in Metropolitan cities, with momentary crackdowns; however, the relevant authorities still appear to be struggling to establish an effective mechanism to curb this death-wish menace. In the federal capital, 7th Avenue and Agha Shahi Avenue are among the favourite highways for these thrill runs—their majority without helmets and licenses—both during day and night hours. Casualties and injuries caused by one wheeling stunts are taken non-seriously, especially when these acts are cheered by some bystanders and motorists.

A similar ordeal was experienced by a journalist who recommended strict action against the culprits. She narrated that on Wednesday, May 6, one of two over-speeding motorcyclists approaching from Kirthar Road rammed into her Honda car at the crossing in front of the G-9 flower nurseries.

“As I was driving on the service road parallel to 9th Avenue; it was my right of way. There were no lights on the road and the traffic signals were also not working. Seeing the motorbikes pacing towards me, I manoeuvred the car, enabling the first bike to narrowly escape a collision, but seconds later, the other speeding motorcycle collided into the left fender of my car,” she narrated.

The boys riding the two motorcycles were friends or relatives, and it was evident from their speed that they were racing. “The bike that hit my car had three riders—all of them without helmets. They were shifted to PIMS with serious injuries including fractured legs, broken neck, and head injuries. Two of the injured boys were transported to hospital in the 1122 ambulance, while a Sub-Inspector of I-9 Police Station, took the third in his own car,” she informed.

The accident completely damaged the rear and front windscreens, left passenger side window, its frame and pillar, left side view mirror, left headlight, and part of the car’s bumper damaged. One bystander, probably a worker at the roadside flower nursery, tried to inform the police officer that boys on motorcycles ply on these service roads at night as a matter of routine, doing one wheeling stunts and racing when traffic is thin owing to both Ramazan as well as COVID-19. Even though this is now common knowledge, no serious action is ever taken to curb the practice.

“Alhamdulillah, I have not sustained any serious injuries, except minor bruises caused by glass splinters of the shattered windscreens penetrating into my skin. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, I received medical care at home from my sister, who is a medical professional. It is extremely important to bring these daredevil riders to book; the dangerous trend of performing stunts and races on the roads of Islamabad must end. The police officials concerned should devise a policy mechanism to engage the parents of these frenzy wheelers, and to impose heavy fines on violators to curb stunt riding, which has become a constant nuisance for capital dwellers, specifically for people residing along sectors 7th Avenue and Agha Shahi Avenue.

The city administration should demonstrate seriousness towards this social evil on priority. SP (Industrial Area Zone) Zubair Shaikh when contacted by this scribe said, “Though it has not confirmed yet at early stage of investigation that they were speedsters but it has established that they were blemished and drove wrongly and recklessly,” adding that police take action against the speedsters regularly and arrest them who found involved in such fatal offense.