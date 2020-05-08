Shalamar Bagh restoration discussed

LAHORE: Punjab government tourism adviser Asif Mehmood on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to restore Shalimar Bagh in its real form and remove encroachments from its surroundings. He directed this to the officers while chairing a meeting held to discuss the Shalamar Bagh restoration work. It was decided in the meeting that the garden would be renovated in line with Mughal era besides providing facilities for the visitors there. The Punjab government adviser directed the TDCP managing director to set up tourist information centre and help desk to facilitate tourists arriving in the Bagh.