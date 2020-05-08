CCPO reviews security measures

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited various mosques and pickets in the City on Wednesday night to review the security arrangements.

He visited several checking points, including Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina, Jamia Masjid Hamayat-e-Islam, Madrassa Darul Shafat, Jamia Masjid Anwaar-e-Madina and a picket on Multan Road.

The chief of Lahore police reviewed the security and safety arrangements made for Taraweeh prayers and briefed the personnel on duty at mosques and checkpoints on the government's 20-point directive regarding protection against the virus.