close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

CCPO reviews security measures

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited various mosques and pickets in the City on Wednesday night to review the security arrangements.

He visited several checking points, including Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina, Jamia Masjid Hamayat-e-Islam, Madrassa Darul Shafat, Jamia Masjid Anwaar-e-Madina and a picket on Multan Road.

The chief of Lahore police reviewed the security and safety arrangements made for Taraweeh prayers and briefed the personnel on duty at mosques and checkpoints on the government's 20-point directive regarding protection against the virus.

Latest News

More From Lahore