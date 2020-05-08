2,192 booked for violating lockdown

LAHORE:Lahore Operations Wing police registered 2,192 FIRs against persons involved in different violations during one and a half months in the city.

More than 221,850 citizens were checked at pickets and over 210,550 persons were issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement. Over 4,442 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released after receiving warranty bonds from them.

Around 199,000 vehicles, including 112,330 motorcycles, 28,656 rickshaws, 5,852 taxis, 41,813 cars and 10,433 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement.

Around 7,808 vehicles were impounded in different police stations for violations. Lahore Police distributed more than 6,000 PPE kits, more than 87,000 safety masks, and pairs of 114,000 gloves, 5,000 medical gloves, 12,000 hand sanitizers, 4,000 rain/safety suits, 35,000 soaps and more than 11,000 glasses among its police force as precautionary measures against Coronavirus.