JI leaders offer condolences

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and Secretary General Amirul Azeem and other leaders expressed deep grief over the demise of Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, former member of Federal Board of Revenue and JI Sheikhupura leader, who died on Thursday.

In their condolence messages, the JI leaders said late Sarfraz Ahmed Khan was an upright bureaucrat and a dedicated worker of JI. After retirement from FBR, he had devoted his life for the service of Islam and establishment of the supremacy of Deen, the JI leaders said, adding that his death was a great loss. They prayed may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.