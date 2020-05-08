Protest against Indian atrocities in IOK

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council will protest against Indian atrocities in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and martyrdom of Kashmiri freedom fighter Riaz Naikoo on Friday.

In a joint statement by PUC chairman, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other religious scholars here Thursday, Ulema and Mashaikh will express their solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and condemn the Indian atrocities.

The PUC office-bearers appealed to the Ulema to specially pray for freedom of Kashmir in their prayers after Juma congregations. They said that India had converted the held valley into a big jail for Kashmiris adding that martyrdom of Riaz Naikoo, second to Muzaffar Wani Shaheed was part of the massacre. They said that India had failed to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris despite deploying 800,000 Indian troops in the valley. Now Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to mislead the world by blaming Pakistan to hide Indian atrocities in Kashmir.