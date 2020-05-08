Pickle production unit, other businesses sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed production units of pickle and plastic bottles here on Thursday. The units were sealed in a grand operation carried out under the supervision of PFA Director-General Irfan Memon. The raiding team also discarded 26,630 kg unwholesome food items, including 13,500 units of spurious beverages, 5,850 kg fungus-infested mangoes, 5,720 kg carrot, 910 kg chilli and 650 kg apples. Police also registered a case against a pickle unit on the complaint of PFA.

DG Irfan Memon said that acting on a tip-off, a PFA team raided Owais Pickle Unit in the area of Hassan Town Baradari and sealed it. He said that pickle was being prepared with rotten fruits and it was also contaminated with chemicals.

The team also witnessed use of non-food grade drums for preserving pickle, presence of fungus layers, dead mosquitoes and abundance of flies. He said that the food safety team seized 13,130kg stinky and fungus-infested fruits and vegetables, and discarded those.

In another raid, PFA closed down Latif Plastic Bottle unit in Sheikhupura for illegally manufacturing empty bottles of popular brands. The authority lodged an FIR against the owner of the factory on account of forgery.

The authority seized 13,500 empty bottles, three machines and molding dyes. He said that PFA was fully active and vigilantly monitoring the suspicious activities of food business operators to ensure provision of healthy and nutritious food to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

A team of PFA in Layyah sealed Zahid sweets production unit over use of untraceable chemicals and rusty vessels, not having a food licence, preserved food at foot level, poor cleanliness arrangements and violation of labelling rules.

Meanwhile, PFA’s enforcement team uprooted unhealthy vegetable crop in Bahawalnagar by ploughing 40-Kanal land. PFA imposed Rs36,500 fine on 13 eateries in Multan division, Rs14,500 fine on five shopkeepers in Bahawalpur division and Rs26,000 fine on six food points in DG Khan.

In Faisalabad division, PFA dairy safety teams sealed three milk shops on account of adulteration and for not having medical certificates of workers.