Many mega stores selling non-food items despite ban

LAHORE:Majority of big cash and carry and grocery stores are selling all kinds of products including electronics, mobiles, toys, etc. in the provincial metropolis.

A visit to various stores in Model Town, Gulberg, Thokar, Wapda Town and Johar Town revealed that all sections of big grocery stores are open and citizens can buy anything from there.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government allowed big grocery stores and cash and carry stores to sell grocery items only and barred them from selling other items such as electronics, sports goods, toys, kitchenware, garments, mobile phones and etc.

It is also observed that some stores have installed banners at their nonfood sections written that these items are not being sold but in actual they are selling these items on a customer demand.

Sources in a big grocery store at Model Town revealed that during the lockdown the sale of the store increased manifolds from the normal day sale. Similarly, sources in another store in Gulberg claimed that the store achieved double sale than the targets during the lockdown.

Not only the sale of fresh foods, including meat, vegetables, fruits, has increased, but the sale of dry grocery has also increased at almost all stores and still many store owners are threatening their employees of job cuts in case lockdown situation prevailed, sources in the industry claimed.

Many citizens said that they have purchased nonfood items from different stores without any problem. Ms Mujahid, a resident of Faisal Town, who was walking out of a big store in Model Town with an LED said she purchased it from the store despite the fact a banner was installed there that the store was not selling nonfood items.

Similarly, Saroosh Ali, another customer, said that she purchased a mobile phone from the same store some three days back and she has the invoice in case someone wanted to see.

When asked, a senior official of the district administration said action was taken on Thursday against such stores and assistant commissioners visited different stores in Lahore to see the situation.

Adnan Rasheed, AC Raiwind, raided a mega store at Thokar and found that the store was selling all kind of products. He imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the store and issued strict warning.

Pervaiz, Director of the store, said the management has stopped all kinds of sale of nonfood stuff in all of its stores. He said they were selling these items on customers’ demand. “In case any of our customers wanted some items from nonfood section, he/she has to get a written NOC from DC office,” he concluded.