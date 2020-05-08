LGH to conduct corona tests of patients before surgery

Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that it has been decided in principle to conduct mandatory coronavirus tests of patients before procedure or operation in Lahore General Hospital so that there is no possibility of doctors and other medical staff being infected by the virus during the surgery.

This was stated by PGMI and Amir-ud-Din Medical College principal while talking to the media here on Thursday. He urged the citizens to show responsibility in difficult situation and avoid unnecessary hospitalisation so that they can protect themselves from any disease.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin said that in the light of the ongoing SOPs introduce by the Punjab government, only the patients have been given access to the doctors in outdoor departments. However, he said, that a special person would be allowed to visit the doctor with his/her family member.