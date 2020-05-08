Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 48 hours. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Noorpur Thal 11, Jhang 05, Faisalabad, Kasur 02, Chakwal, Khanewal 01, Malam Jabba 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Rawalakot 02 and Garhi Dupatta 01. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Dadu where mercury reached up to 46°C while in Lahore, it was 33.5°C and minimum was 19.3°C.