close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Five corona victims laid to rest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

LAHORE:The Edhi Corona Task Force buried four bodies in Lahore and one in Kasur on Thursday. The deceased who were laid to rest included: Nusrat Bagum, 50, a resident of Bagumpura, Iftikhar Ahmad, 65, a resident of Hafeez Park Bilal Gunj, Farzana, 50, a resident of Millat Park, Raj Garh, Zubaida Khanum, 75, a resident of Tajpura Amir Road, Shabbagh.

Latest News

More From Lahore