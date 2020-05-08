Five corona victims laid to rest

LAHORE:The Edhi Corona Task Force buried four bodies in Lahore and one in Kasur on Thursday. The deceased who were laid to rest included: Nusrat Bagum, 50, a resident of Bagumpura, Iftikhar Ahmad, 65, a resident of Hafeez Park Bilal Gunj, Farzana, 50, a resident of Millat Park, Raj Garh, Zubaida Khanum, 75, a resident of Tajpura Amir Road, Shabbagh.