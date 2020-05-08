Citizens warned against unnecessary movement

LAHORE:City traffic police warned 372,000 citizens to contain their unnecessary movement during partial lockdown. Police took action against 222,366 vehicles on different violations. Police took action against 187,658 bikes for violating ban on pillion-riding. Undertaking was taken from 35,464 rickshaw drivers and bike-riders, impounded 9,793 vehicles in various police stations and handed over 5,538 vehicles to their owners during the partial lockdown. Around 26,649 cars were issued fine tickets for carrying more than one person.

accidents: Six persons were killed and 635 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 635 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.